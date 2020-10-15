George August Deertz, Jr., 87, of North Platte, died Oct. 11, 2020, at Great Plains Health. George was born to George Sr. and Mary Ida (Glause) Deertz on Dec. 19, 1932, in Dupree, South Dakota. The family later moved to Nebraska where George graduated from Grand Island High School in 1950. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1952 and served in the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge in 1956, George returned to Nebraska and moved to North Platte in 1957. He worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for 33 years until retiring in 1984. George was married and blessed with three children, Neil, Keven and Laurie. His second marriage was to Opal Irene Philby Brue in 1986. They were together for nearly 30 years when she died. George was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 33 in Grand Island and Platte Valley Lodge No. 32 AF&AM in North Platte. George was preceded in death by his wife, Opal; daughter, Laurie Deertz; parents, George Sr. and Mary; brother, Duane; and sister, Coleen Smith. He is survived by his children, Neil (Brenda) Deertz of North Platte and Keven (Heather) Deertz of San Diego, California; sister, Theodora (Leo) Oltman of Belleville, Kansas; grandsons, David and Ryan Deertz; and other family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Graveside service with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020.