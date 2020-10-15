Kelly Lynn Boyer, 57, of North Platte, died at home Oct. 12, 2020. Kelly was born to Jimmy and Kay (Trumbull) Boyer on Aug. 19, 1963, in North Platte where he grew up. Following his high school graduation, Kelly joined the U.S. Marine Corp. After receiving a medical discharge, he returned to North Platte and worked in maintenance for Sands Motor Inn. Kelly was later in charge of helping build the Oak Tree Inn. He then did flooring work, laying carpet, tile and wood. He continued working until he became disabled and had to quit. Kelly was an outdoorsman. At the age of two, he started hunting with his dad and that became a lifelong experience which he loved. Along with hunting, Kelly liked fishing and trapping and always had a dog around. He also liked teaching people how to tile and enjoyed going to rehab. He was preceded in death by his dad, Jim; grandparents, Douglas and Henrietta Trumbull and Gerald and Mildred Boyer; aunt, Pat Barnum; and uncles, Buz and Tim Boyer. Kelly is survived by his mother, Kay Boyer Ferguson and stepfather, Dennis Ferguson of North Platte; his dog, Coka; aunts and uncles, Nellene Boyer, Karen Boyer, Nancy and Darrel Munson and Junior (Donna) Barnum; as well as many cousins and friends. Cremation was chosen. The memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com
Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020.