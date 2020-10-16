Donald "Don" Eyten, 82, of North Platte, passed away Oct. 11, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 3, 1938, to Jacob and Reka (Burken) Eyten in Hastings. Don was united in marriage to Leona Burch on May 24, 1959, in North Platte. To this union, daughter Christine was born. The couple lived in Lincoln and returned to North Platte four years ago. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-laws, Gerhard and Jannie Eyten, and Raymond and Joyce Eyten; and sister, Margie Eyten. Don is survived by his wife, Leona; daughter, Christine (Vern) Boone; grandchildren, Tracy Helvie of Hastings, Melissa (Dan) Shults of North Platte and Floyd (Kimberly) Helvie Jr. of North Platte; great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Angelia Hagan of North Platte. Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be directed to carpentermemorial.com
. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 16, 2020.