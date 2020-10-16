Menu
Donald "Don" Eyten
1938 - 2020
BORN
September 3, 1938
DIED
October 11, 2020
Donald "Don" Eyten, 82, of North Platte, passed away Oct. 11, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 3, 1938, to Jacob and Reka (Burken) Eyten in Hastings. Don was united in marriage to Leona Burch on May 24, 1959, in North Platte. To this union, daughter Christine was born. The couple lived in Lincoln and returned to North Platte four years ago. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-laws, Gerhard and Jannie Eyten, and Raymond and Joyce Eyten; and sister, Margie Eyten. Don is survived by his wife, Leona; daughter, Christine (Vern) Boone; grandchildren, Tracy Helvie of Hastings, Melissa (Dan) Shults of North Platte and Floyd (Kimberly) Helvie Jr. of North Platte; great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Angelia Hagan of North Platte. Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be directed to carpentermemorial.com. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 16, 2020.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE 69101
Oct
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Blaine & Bev Olson
Family
October 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marie Dugan
Friend
October 15, 2020