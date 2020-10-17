Art Kesterson, 92, of North Platte, passed away Oct. 14, 2020, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Art was born Jan. 11, 1928, to Jeard and Ruth (Workman) Kesterson in North Platte, where he grew up. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1946. At the age of 16, Art started working at the Conoco Bulk Plant with his father and they worked together for 18 years until Jerry died. Art continued working for Conoco with his wife, Theresa, who did the books. He quit after 33 years and began delivering seed corn for a few years. After trying a few different jobs, Art eventually retired. On Sept. 21, 1947, Art was united in marriage to Theresa Jean Vencill. They made their home in North Platte and were members of First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Art and Theresa enjoyed motorcycle riding together, camping, time at their cabin at Lake Maloney and trips to the Black Hills. Art really loved his family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids. He was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa; parents, Jerry and Ruth Kesterson; in-laws, Ervin and Marguerite Vencill; sister-in-law, Cleda Dowhower McCammon; brothers-in-law, Wayne Dowhower and George McCammon; and great-grandson, Jacob Criswell. Art is survived by his daughter, Judy (Bill) Frazier of Marion, Iowa; grandchildren, Tracy (Chad) Criswell of Altoona, Iowa, and Ann (Adam) Rohret of Urbandale, Iowa; great-grandkids, Noah, Alexandra, Arthur and Charlotte Criswell and Adalynn Rohret; a niece and nephew; and other family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the donor's choice. Cards of condolence may be sent to Judy Frazier, 2805 Highland Drive, Marion, IA 52302. Cremation was chosen and inurnment will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19, there will be no service at this time. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com
. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2020.