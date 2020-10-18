Joshua Reynolds, 28, died Aug. 30, 2020, in Denver. Joshua was born April 2, 1992, in Denver. He lived on an acreage south of North Platte. Joshua was an amazing young man with a limitless capacity to love without conditions. He was an industrious worker, extremely strong for his trim form, and an absolute joy to have in our family. He adored animals, trees, and most of all, family - but hated to clean his room! He was a gentle soul, quick to give, and slow to anger. Joshua overcame great setbacks to learn much, delving deep into niche subjects to rise to the expert level on a subject. He had a dry sense of humor and a delivery that stunned the crowd. Given the opportunity, he would rise to meet the obstacle and succeed. The light and example from an angelic soul is lost from the Earth since Joshua's transition to Heaven. Joshua is preceded in death by both paternal and maternal grandparents. Joshua is survived by his mother, Suzy Devereaux and step-father, Rick Harris; birth mother, Ronda Reynolds of Golden, Colorado; birth father and step-mother, Richard and Michelle Reynolds of Summitville, Indiana; six brothers and sisters, Jenna Berends and Jacob Reynolds of Phoenix, Arizona, Tanya Robinson and Chessica Devereaux of Curtis, and Jared Devereaux and Jeannie Reynolds of Honolulu, Hawaii; step-brothers, Cory and Chad Divens of Indiana, Ryan Anderson of Texas and Wade Anderson of Wyoming; step-sisters, Courtney Kirk of Indiana and Hillary Cooper of Texas; and two half-sisters, Alycia Hilzer and Angelique Reynolds of Colorado. A celebration of Joshua's life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Curtis Memorial Community Center. Joshua's favorite food will be served. Please bring a story about Joshua to share with family and friends! A memorial service was held Sept. 2, at Drinkwine Family Mortuary, Littleton, Colorado.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 18, 2020.