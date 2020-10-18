Walter Vernon Orman Walter Vernon Orman, 83, of Hayes Center, was taken to his heavenly home on Oct. 14, 2020, at Gothenburg Health hospital. He was born Aug. 7, 1937, in rural Maywood to Walter and Helen (Lenox) Orman. Vernon graduated from the Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture in Curtis and worked various jobs, eventually working in the livestock department at the University of Nebraska Experimental Station in North Platte. While working there he met the love of his life, Virginia Marlin. The couple was married Sept. 20, 1959, in North Platte. They made their home in rural Hayes County. To this union two daughters were born, Jackie and Sheri. They moved to Hayes Center in 1987 and continued to farm and ranch until 2004. Vernon was employed with the Nebraska Department of Roads for 26 years before retiring in 2013. He was also a field reporter for the Farm Service Agency until he retired in 2003. Vernon was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran Church and was a trustee and elder in the church. He belonged to the Nebraska Wheat Growers Association and the Nebraska Cattleman Association, served on the Hayes Center Village board and was on the Hayes County Co-Op board. Vernon never knew a stranger and had a strong love for his family. He had a big, tender heart. He had a passion for his cattle and horses. He particularly enjoyed "A.I.'ing" cows. They also enjoyed traveling and getting together with neighbors to play card games. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Evonne Klein. Survivors include his wife, Virginia of Hayes Center; two daughters, Jackie (Dan) Loomis of Maywood, Sheri (Mike "Harley") Hamilton of Hayes Center; grandchildren, April (James) Carroll of Hayes Center, Anthony (Kitty) Loomis of Maywood, Amanda (Jason) Cox of Hayes Center, Jack II (Sara) Loomis of Hayes Center, Logan (Nikki) Hamilton of Hayes Center, Wacey (Christy) Hamilton of Hayes Center, Monica Hamilton of Hayes Center, Dakota Hamilton of Hayes Center; 14 great grandchildren; and numerous other family members and many friends. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Private family services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Peace Lutheran Church in McCook, with the Rev. Lonnie Felcher officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page. Burial will follow at Maywood Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home in North Platte, which is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 18, 2020.