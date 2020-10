Helen Emily Hartman Helen Emily Hartman, 85, of Lincoln, formerly of Paxton, died Oct. 18, 2020, at her home. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. MT Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Paxton Cemetery. Visitation, will be from 1-6 p.m. MT, with family greeting from 4-6 p.m. MT, Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel in Ogallala.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 21, 2020.