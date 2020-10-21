Menu
Sherry Lynn Schonlau
Sherry Lynn Schonlau, 73, of Ralston, passed away peacefully Oct. 18, 2020, one day prior to her 74th birthday. She was born in North Platte and was the daughter of Dale and Jean Mills. She was preceded in death by her dad, Dale; and grandson, Keaton. Sherry is survived by her mother, Jean; children, Heidi Dodd, Heather (Mike) Houghtaling and Brent Schonlau; grandchildren, Kali, Ellee, Connor, Lacee and Blake; sister, Carol; niece, Brandi; and nephew, Ryan. Memorials are suggested to A Time to Heal or The American Cancer Society. At her request, no service will be held.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 21, 2020.
