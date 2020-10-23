Jerry E. Ward, 87, of Gothenburg, formerly of Arthur, passed away Oct. 20, 2020, at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg. Jerry was born on Oct. 20, 1933, in Arthur to Floyd and Juliette (Moody) Ward. He graduated from Arthur High School. Jerry entered the U.S. Army after high school and subsequently served in Korea. His 16-month service took him to Virginia, Maryland, Washington and Colorado before his discharge. Jerry returned to Arthur, where he helped on his stepfather's ranch. Jerry eventually moved to Colorado Springs for a time before relocating to Kadoka, South Dakota, where he worked for the highway department. In the mid-1970s, Jerry moved to Texas, where he worked in the oil fields, eventually returning to Nebraska in the mid-1980s. While in Nebraska, Jerry worked for Baymont Hotels for over 25 years. Jerry was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed watching NBA games, especially when his Golden State Warriors were playing. Jerry also enjoyed watching WWE wrestling matches for years. Jerry had a big heart and was very loving. He was slow to anger and quick to forgive. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Steve Wilson; granddaughter, Deja; sister, Joan Dorris; half-sisters, Melody Peterson and Sharon Martinson; and brother-in-law, Wilton Dorris. Survivors include his three children, Jeffery (Shellie) Ward of Sturgis, South Dakota, Gary (Tracie) Ward of Pahrump, Nevada, and Tammy Ward of Victoria, Texas; grandchildren, Erin Ward, Kiana Barfield, Matthew Ward and Kaitlin Heier, Allista Vetter, and Gerald, William and Joseph Ward; siblings, Jim Wilson of Tampa, Florida, Marlene Larsen of Arthur and Janice Morrell of Ogallala; along with many other relatives and friends. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Arthur Cemetery with Pastor Blake Wilkes officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct 23, at the Prairie Hills Funeral Home in Ogallala. Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 23, 2020.