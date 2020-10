Ernest C. "Chuck"Stille Jr. Ernest C. "Chuck" Stille Jr., 77, of North Platte, died Oct. 21, 2020, at his home. Cremation was chosen and services will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2020.