Anita L. Searcey, 71, of Beatrice, died Oct. 23, 2020, at The Kensington in Beatrice. She was born Jan. 30, 1949, in Superior and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1967. Anita lived in Keystone and North Platte before moving to Beatrice in 2019. For over 50 years, she did tax preparation at Searcey's Tax Service and was a member of the American Legion, Moose Lodge Auxiliary and the United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Francis "Andy" Andersen; former husband, Gary Searcey; and nephew, Tyler Andersen. Survivors include sons, Terry (Lisa) Coon of North Platte, Gary (Sherry) Coon of Papillion and Brent (Julie) Searcey of Lincoln; daughter, Dawn (Chris) Schumacher of Plattsmouth; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; mother, Arlene Andersen of Beatrice; sisters, Susan (Mike) Trump, Elaine (Steve) Schurr and Sharon Scheele; brothers, Jerry (Kathy) Andersen and Colin (Deb) Andersen; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice, with Colin Andersen officiating. Cremation will follow the service, with inurnment of the cremains at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Visitation is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Fox Funeral Home and one hour preceding the service on Thursday.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2020.