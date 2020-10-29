Ian Miles Nichelson, 33, went to his heavenly home on Oct. 26, 2020. Ian was born Jan. 27, 1987, at Great Plains Health. He was baptized at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He attended St. Patrick Catholic Schools and North Platte Public Schools, graduating with the class of 2005. During his high school years, he worked part-time at Arby's for his Aunt Dort. He learned from her at a young age what hard work was. After graduation, he worked at Menards for a while, and then he moved to Colorado Springs to do tile work for a man he met while working at Arby's. He had told that man that he wanted to work for him three years prior. When he finished school, he contacted the man. He worked for Tile Kings for two years, traveling to many places doing tile jobs, many of them for Starbucks. He got to go to Lake Tahoe, Mount Rushmore and many places in Colorado and Nebraska. He moved back to Nebraska a couple of years later and did tile work on the side on his own after learning the trade. He did many beautiful floors, kitchens and bathrooms. He was so proud of his work. He then went to work for the City of North Platte with the sanitation department. He had some wonderful times working with the men on those crews. His love for people's backyards, gardens, kids and pets were things he talked about every day and every season. One time he said that someone called in to report a dead bird flopping around. He remembered his boss asked "What kind of bird is it? A pterodactyl or what?" It was one of the funniest stories ever. He worked for the city of about eight years. He made a best friend while working there in Chris Werkmeister. In 2015, he quit the city to start his own business "Early Bird & Second Mouse," putting the old McDaid School boiler together after it was dismantled, making a huge smoker. He had it built to his specifications, put it on a huge flatbed trailer and started cooking many, many smoked meats and cheeses. He won the Honky Tonk BBQ two years in a row along with many other awards. He could season meats the way no one else could. He did many events, weddings, graduations and family meals. He was perfect in his job, no matter what he cooked. He loved seeing the looks on people's faces when he saw them eat his cooking. His signature was homemade breakfast burritos which he has made this whole time. He also smoked cheese, olives, jalapenos and chocolate-covered strawberries. He had a gift in cooking for so many. He also had a love for music. Any of his friends will tell you that. He loved Sally Erna's letter that said "Have you ever sat and thought what life would be like without music?" He had a list of his top songs, which sadly has ended now with No. 410. He played guitar, teaching himself. His passion for music was like no one we have ever known. He put a speaker in the backyard and always turned it up loud when he was outside. He also loved to draw. He won awards for his art and could see things in his drawings that no one else could. He was precise and very detailed in his beautiful artwork. Besides the work, the music and the art, he loved football. Many of his pictures have him and a football. Since he was very young, he loved Husker football. He attended his first tailgate at about age three with his Uncle Francis in Lincoln. He played every recess in school with his classmates. We had a family get-together in August and guess what? We all threw that football. His best friend and "other brother," Nathan Epley, threw countless football passes. He loved the Raiders, with the Patriots a close second. But Nebraska was his favorite. He had to have every football card ever printed when he was younger. He spent a fortune on football cards. When Ian was little, he had a passion for animals and creepy things like snakes! Our neighborhood still has an abundance of snakes because of him. He also loved to fish and camp. He once saved a baby possum by taking it to the river because he didn't want it to die. He loved birds along with his cat, Bobby, who passed away this summer. Then he got close to the other cat, Spirit, who never used to like him. He was a lover of nature, wildlife and pets for sure. It all started at a young age. He loved nurturing and especially taking care of our earth, always recycling everything. Besides all these passions in a short life, his love for his family was the biggest. He never missed a family event in all of his 33 years, and hated for birthdays, holidays, weddings, Czech Days, football games, concerts and anything else to end. He had a unique and robust passion for life. He never was negative. Always listening, always happy, always kind, always a good helper and always a joy to have around. No one could ask of anyone better, ever. A life of love and a passion that only God could give to him to show how to live it. He loved God. He didn't talk about it much, but he always believed in God and knew he was here. Ian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wesley and Opal Pecenka and Donald and Bessie Nichelson; his aunt, Dorothea; and his uncle, Pete. Left to cherish his life are his parents, Gary and DiAnn of North Platte; aunt JoJo Jensen and uncle Cory of North Platte; uncle Francis and aunt Dawn of Lincoln; uncle Michael and aunt Cindy of Hendersonville, Tennessee; uncle Mark and aunt Sharon of North Platte; aunt Linda of North Platte; cousins, Billy (Ashley) Nichelson of North Platte, Rebecka and Cole Mossman of Omaha, Matthew and Shanna Jensen of Wayne, James Jensen of North Platte, A.J. (Cidney) Freeze of Kearney, Stephanie House of Lincoln, Shelby Pecenka of Lincoln, Adam (Angelese) Pecenka of Hendersonville, Aaron Pecenka of Hendersonville; best friend since age five, Nathan Epley; best friends, Chris Werkmeister and family; godson, Lennon Werkmeister; and many friends. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church. Memorial services will be at a later date. Book signing will be from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation on a Nebraska game day and Halloween would be fitting for Ian. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be respected and therefore masks and social distancing are suggested. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2020.