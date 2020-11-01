Irene Alta Refior Irene Alta Refior, 89, of North Platte, passed away surrounded by her family on Oct. 30, 2020. Irene was born at Vivian, South Dakota, to Zura and Florence (Rademaker) Rishel on March 26, 1931. She grew up and attended school in South Dakota, and years later received her GED. On July 24, 1948, Irene married Donald Brown in Vermillion, South Dakota, and to this union three children, Marjorie, Kenneth and Cheryl, were born. The family later moved to Iowa, then to North Platte in 1960. After Don died in 1975, Irene married Lloyd Refior on Dec. 16, 1978, in North Platte. She and Lloyd were together until his death in 1991. Irene was a member of the First Baptist Church. She and her granddaughter were baptized together on Easter Sunday in 2001. Irene enjoyed doing embroidery, cross stitching, knitting and crocheting. She loved her family and was happiest helping others. Along with her husbands, Don and Lloyd, Irene was preceded in death by her son, Ken Brown; parents, Zura and Florence Rishel; brother, Cullen Rishel; sister, Ardella Styles; and grandson, Chris Brown. She is survived by her children, Marjorie Gleason and Cheri (Tom) Oberg, of North Platte; daughter-in-law, Gerri Brown, of Burbank, South Dakota; 10 grandchildren, Vicki, Chad, Clyde, Lyn, Josh, Matt, Samantha, Eva Dawn, Clark and Mariesha; great-grandchildren, Stefi, Brandon, Shaylene, Mariah, Crystal, Tyler, Kenneth D., Jessica, Haley, Alexis, Isiah, Austin, Tristan, Malakye, Magnus, Destiny, Noah, Shayda, Abel, Alaina, Emma, Abigail, Tessa, Brooke, Alex and Christopher; 5 great-great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Kalia, Scarlet, Emberlain and Decan; sister-in-law, Delsey Rishel, of North Platte; and other family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 1, 2020.