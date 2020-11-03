Cynthia Annette Egle Nicholson Cynthia Annette Egle Nicholson, 73, of Colorado, formerly of North Platte, died May 4, 2020, in Denver, following a short battle with cancer. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the First Christian Church. Face coverings are required at the church. Inurnment will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
and the memory book may be signed at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 3, 2020.