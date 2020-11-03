David Elroy "Scooter" Scott Jr., 49, of Lincoln, passed away unexpectedly at his home Oct. 29, 2020. He was born to David E. and Christine Scott on Feb. 6, 1971, in North Platte. He grew up in North Platte and met Debra Rogers in January 2000 and moved to Lincoln. David and Debra married on Nov. 3, 2013. He worked as a mechanic, boat dock builder and was a jack of all trades. David had many friends and helped anybody and everybody. He truly would give the shirt off his back. He was preceded in death by his father, David E. Scott; father-in-law, Bill Rogers; uncle, Stan Scott; nephew, Anthony Hornelas; and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Debra; mother, Christine of North Platte; sisters, Judy, Cheryl, Tammy and Dawn, all of North Platte; mother in-law, Judy Rogers; brothers-in-law, Tim and Derek Masek of Lincoln; stepdaughter, Sierra Gale Rogers of Lincoln; Jess and Jameson Bennett, who were like brothers; his beloved dogs, Bailey and Billy; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 3, 2020.