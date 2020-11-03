Kelly B. "Kal-Kan" Tockey, 62, of Hershey, died Oct. 31, 2020, at his home of 33 years in Hershey. He was born on Oct. 12, 1958, in Grand Island to Thomas Paul Tockey and Eleanor Emily Harders. Kal-Kan grew up in the Grand Island area. His family moved to North Platte in 1973. Kal-Kan met the love of his life and best friend, Miss Peggy Sue Burk. They began their journey in North Platte on March 31, 1979, and were soon blessed with a son, Bradley M. "Scooter" Tockey. Kelly's first job was for Cricks Grocery Store in Grand Island at the age of 14 and he later worked for Bob Stone Sanitation of North Platte. He then embarked on a 41 1/2 year career as a fireman and oiler for the Union Pacific Railroad. He retired on Oct. 15, 2018. He was president of the ABATE of Nebraska and was a dedicated leader of the Road MC for 36 years. Kal-Kan always showed kindness and empathy for new people in his life. He never met a stranger and never needed anything from anyone, except a good friend, who quickly became family. He left a BIG hole in the universe. He is preceded in death by his son, Bradley M. "Scooter"; grandparents; father- in-law, Robert S. Burk; and brother-in-law, Daniel Parrett. Kal-Kan is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Peggy Sue Tockey; parents, Thomas and Eleanor Tockey of Maxwell; brothers, Michael Tockey of Brady and Bradley Tockey of Maxwell; sisters, Deborah (Jeff) Simonton of North Platte and Kimberly Parrett and Amy Tockey of Maxwell; mother-in-law, Barbara Burk of North Platte; sisters-in-law, Teresa (Rick) Gier of Nampa, Idaho, and Michelle (Ryan) Strickland of North Platte; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and all of his club brothers and friends. We cannot forget his beloved Rottweiler, Guenther. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences and sharing of memories can be made at carpentermemorial.com
. Memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the North Platte Berean Church with Pastor John Stone officiating. Visitation and book signing will be from noon to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Masks will be required. Services will follow all current health directives regarding COVID-19. The service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 3, 2020.