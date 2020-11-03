Kenneth R. Fahnholz, 78, of Hershey, died Nov. 1, 2020, at Linden Court. He was born June 4, 1942, in Arapahoe to Richard and Leona (Schievelbein) Fahnholz. Kenneth graduated from North Platte High School and worked many different jobs before hiring on with Union Pacific Railroad. He worked for UPRR for 37 years, then Railway Express for 12 years. Kenneth was a member of Maria Lutheran Church in Hershey. He raised mules and was involved in 4-H. He belonged to a horse club and traveled with them. He was a very likable person who made friends everywhere he went. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard; and sister, Geraldine Boettcher. Survivors include his mother, Leona of North Platte; daughter, Connie Porter of Denver; and brother, Darrell (Kay) Fahnholz of Callaway. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 pm. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. The services will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those unable to attend.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 3, 2020.