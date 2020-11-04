Diane Ruth Knapp, 64, of Phoenix, passed from her battle with lung cancer on Oct. 17, 2020. Diane was born in North Platte in 1956. She attended elementary school at Our Redeemer Lutheran School, Adams Junior High and North Platte Senior High School. Diane lived life with gusto, made friends wherever she went and was the first to offer help and care to someone in need. This was most evidenced by her leadership in the establishment of Celebrate Recovery at her faith home, Living Streams Church in Phoenix. Diane was able to leverage her personal journey to lead and mentor many as they traveled the road to addiction recovery. She was generous to a fault with her family and friends, spoiling her nieces and nephews at birthdays and holidays. Diane was a joy to her family and friends, and was known for her superb sense of art, fashion and decorating. She attended Patricia Steven's College of Fashion Design and Modeling in Omaha and graduated from the Arizona School of Real Estate. She was able to use her skills and passion to become a successful relator and Mary Kay Cosmetics consultant. We celebrate her life and give deep thanks for her peace and comfort in heaven with our Savior, Jesus. Diane led her life in the footsteps of Jesus, witnessing her faith to many and serving as Jesus served. Her faith community and friends will deeply miss her outward faith and mission. She was preceded in death by her father, Duane M. Knapp. She will be dearly missed on this Earth by her mother, Virginia Knapp of North Platte; sisters, Brenda (David) Knapp-Polzin of Minneapolis and Lucille (Mitchell) Goldberg of Prescott, Arizona; brother, Steven (MariJo) Knapp of North Platte; many nieces and nephews; and her feline "baby," Bella. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Diane's memorial service was at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Living Streams Church in Phoenix. A graveside interment service will be held at a later date at the North Platte City Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. Services will be held following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 4, 2020.