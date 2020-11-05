A. Dean Kittle, who was better known as "Gramps" to everyone who knew him, left his earthly home in North Platte for his Heavenly home on Nov. 4, 2020, following his 8-month battle with cancer. He was 84 years old. Dean was born at home on Feb. 17, 1936, to Lester and Bernice Kittle. In school, Dean was involved in football, basketball and music. He went on to graduate as the 1954 Maxwell High School salutatorian. During his schooling in Maxwell, Dean met Donna, the woman who would become his wife of over 65 years, in kindergarten. The two were married on Sept. 2, 1955. Together, they had three children, Pamela, Rhonda and Doug. As a teenager, Dean worked for his brother-in-law, Cal Miller, in the hayfield. He then went on to work at Graham Edwards in North Platte, and then Stebbins Implement in Gothenburg, before he started as an appliance serviceman for Herb Pearson of North Platte in 1966. In 1974, Dean bought Pearson Appliance from Herb, where he served countless people for four decades. Pearson's served as a family business until he retired in 2006. During retirement, Dean worked part-time for Carpenter Memorial Chapel of North Platte. Outside of his career, Dean was also very involved in the community. He was a member of the North Platte Sertoma and was president of both the Buffalo Bill Kiwanis and the North Platte Housing Authority. In addition to his service to the community, Dean was heavily involved in the First Baptist Church of Maxwell, which has ministered to five generations of his family. During his life, he served as a Sunday school teacher, a Deacon and a youth group leader. His impact on the teens he led in the youth group was such that he maintained contact with many of them until his death. Dean was also an active, integral part of the music ministry at church. Dean sang bass for the choir, led music for many years and sang special music numbers for various groups. Dean's family was of the utmost importance to him. He attended every ball game, concert and play of each child, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, from preschool programs clear through college. He was fond of family vacations to the lake and the mountains, where he was still water skiing and snow skiing at age 60. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice and Lester Kittle; sister, Elaine (Cal) Miller; sister-in-law, Shirley Kittle; brother-in-law, Bob (Doris) Koenig; brother-in-law, Don Bailey; sister-in-law, Patty (Delbert) Mentzer; and special friend, Bill Freeman. He is survived by his wife Donna; children, Pam (Ed) Johnson, Rhonda (Russ) Tobey and Doug (Stephani) Kittle; grandchildren, Jason (Gina) Sommer, Amy (Jason) Stork, Blake (Ashley) Tobey, Taylor (Mitch) Peters, Jake Kittle, Julie (Ben) Miller and Tony Johnson; great-grandchildren, Grace (Ayden) and Janie Sommer, Otto Stork, Oliver, Anderson, Stella and Noelle Tobey, Eliza Peters, Whitney, Natalie, Tobye, Corey, Lexi and Felicity Miller, and Ava and Kendil Johnson; sister, Jean (Roger) Pramberg; brother, Donn Kittle; sister-in-law, Virginia Bailey, sister-in-law, Lucille Koenig; special friend, Theora (Bill) Freeman; and many nieces, nephews and special friends. The family wishes to also extend a special thank-you to Dean and Donna's neighbors of many years, Jim and Twyla Hand, for always being available to them. Memorials are suggested to the Maxwell Public School Scholarship Foundation or First Baptist Church Maxwell. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the First Baptist Church in Maxwell with Pastor Bob Townsend and Pastor Tim Lyzenga officiating, followed by a graveside service at Plainview Cemetery. Visitation and book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. The service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. The family requests masks to be worn during visitation and services. Services will follow all current health directives regarding COVID-19. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020.