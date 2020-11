Ranelle Sue (McIntosh) Bailey Ranelle Sue (McIntosh) Bailey, 54, of North Platte, passed away Nov. 2, 2020, in Lincoln. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Condolences may be sent to her sons, Marcus and Mitchell Bailey at 1003 W 3rd, North Platte.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 8, 2020.