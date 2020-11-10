Janice Marie Berglund, 77, of North Platte, died Nov. 9, 2020, at Great Plains Health with her family by her side. Janice was born in North Platte to Howard and Edwina (Niesen) Layher on Dec. 28, 1942. She grew up in Stapleton, where she graduated from high school and then started working. Janice worked as a telephone operator and later at the Wagon Wheel Tavern. On Nov. 18, 1961, Janice married Terry Lynn Lovitt and to this union, four children were born. The family lived in Stapleton and Janice and Terry eventually bought the Wagon Wheel Tavern. After owning it for 22 years, the tavern was sold and Janice worked as a cook for Stapleton Public Schools for 14 years. In 1998 Janice moved to North Platte. She managed Buffalo Bill High Rise and there she met Carl Berglund Jr. They married on Oct. 12, 2002. Janice worked until retiring a few years ago. Janice loved her family and helping others. She was a 4-H leader when the kids were young, president of Nebraska Cooks Association, and a member of Extension Twilight 12, the Altar Society and S.H.A.R.P. She loved her family, especially her grandkids, and loved attending their various activities for as long as she could. She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Berglund Jr.; and her parents, Howard and Edwina Layher. Janice is survived by her children, Mark (Shelly) Lovitt, of Tryon, Jay (Brenda) Lovitt of Mullen, Barry (Nikki) Lovitt of Brady and Tammy Morrison of North Platte; grandchildren, Taylor (Brett) Gumb, Jordan (Zac) Cullers, Madison (Brandon) Oates, Ashton Morrison, Kaden Morrison, Jessica Lovitt, Jade Lovitt, Colton Lovitt and Hunter Lovitt; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Priscilla (Ellis) McKay of Golden, Colorado, Donna Jo (Kennard) Lovitt of Stapleton and Sandra (Daniel) Reppert of West Point; brother, Mike (Janine) Layher of North Platte; as well as many other family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 10, 2020.