TuesdayBigbee, Bill Ray, 84,
of Broken Bow, service at 3 p.m.Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Lillian Church of Christ, north of Broken Bow. Burial at the Lillian Cemetery. Visitation from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Lillian Church.WednesdayPedersen, Iola C. "Tony", 92,
of Broken Bow, service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Burial at the Broken Bow Cemetery. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 5:30-7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Govier Brothers.ThursdayBerglund, Janice Marie, 77,
of North Platte, service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial to follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel.Green, Phyllis Ann (Peirson), 80,
of Sargent, mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sargent. Burial to follow at St. Anselm Cemetery in Anselmo. Visitation from noon to 5 p.m., with Rosary at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sargent.Fisher, Dale J., 80,
of Hershey, service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Hope Baptist Church in Sutherland. Burial to follow at the Riverside Cemetery near Hershey. FridayNichelson, Ian M., 33,
of North Platte, Christian wake service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial at noon Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Inurnment to follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens.Ridgway, Eda R., 73,
of Akron, Iowa, formerly of North Platte, graveside service at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.SaturdayJohansen, Barbara,
memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com
or at the service.Miller, Boyd W., 78,
of Sutherland, services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Paxton United Methodist Church. Inurnment at the Paxton Cemetery.Taylor, Sylvia "Gayle", 77,
of Broken Bow, private family service Saturday morning, Nov. 14, followed by a celebration of life open house at Gayle's home from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 241 South H., Broken Bow.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 10, 2020.