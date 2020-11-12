Marilyn A. Kohl, 77, of North Platte, was born Marilyn Anne Gooden in Chicago on Jan. 9, 1943, to her parents, William Gooden and Lillian Thompson. The good Lord called her home on Nov. 10, 2020. Marilyn was a 1961 graduate of North Platte High School. She married Richard Christner and had three daughters, Trudy, Kim and Lynn. She separated from that marriage and later married Wilbur Jay Kohl and they welcomed a son, Curt Kohl. Marilyn spent many years as a homemaker and later in her life started working. She worked as a cashier and waitress in many truck stops and gas stations. She moved around and lived in a few different states but always called North Platte her home. Marilyn had many hobbies, some of her favorites being league bowling, shuffleboard, playing cards and crocheting. She could also be found watching old western movies, especially ones with John Wayne, and spending time with her family and friends, including a dear friend, Anita McMurry. She will be missed by many and has left an everlasting impression on everyone. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. Marilyn is survived by her children, Trudy Christner of North Platte, Kimberly (Troy) Maurer of Gothenburg, Lynn (Randy) Whitney of Little Elm, Texas, and Curt Kohl of North Platte; grandchildren, Teresa (Josh) Scott of North Platte, Tabatha (Chad) Larson of North Platte, Travis (Sheryl) Hopkins-Shiery of North Platte, Jeremy, Chase, Tiffani and Zachary Maurer, Victoria and Annebel Whitney, Della Jenkins, Jenasis Ream-Kohl and Jaxson Ream-Kohl; great-grandchildren, Jada Mae, Connor, Noah, Crede, Slade, Jennifer, Quentone, Joseph, Kaylee, Damien, Robert and Lance; and a great-great-grandson, Liam. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. John Stone officiating. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m., with family receiving friends from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020.