Ross Velasquez, 57, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away Nov. 10, 2020. He was born in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, on March 8, 1963, to Pedro Velasquez Sr. and Ramona Hernandez Velasquez. He married Mary Arias in Julesburg, Colorado. To this union they had two sons, Michael and Jason. He was preceded in death by his precious mother, Ramona Velasquez; and several brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces. He leaves behind his father, Pedro Velasquez Sr. of San Angelo, Texas, sons, Michael (Lindsey) Velasquez and Jason (Jennifer) Velasquez, all of North Platte; grandchildren, whom he was so proud of, Diego, Darian, Dominic, Beckett, Kailey, Kendall and Jordyn; and several brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, aunts and uncles. A memorial service will be in San Angelo.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 13, 2020.