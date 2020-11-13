James Michael Edward Fisher, 57, of North Platte, passed away Nov. 5, 2020, at Great Plains Health in North Platte. He was born to Richard and Betty (Price) Fisher on Jan. 24, 1963, in McCook. James grew up and attended school in McCook, where he also graduated from high school. James married Juanita Jane Morrow on Sept. 5, 1987, at the park in Curtis. The two of them made homes in McCook, Curtis and Salina, Kansas, where James worked for several companies before health issues forced him to retire. Juanita preceded James in death in 2008. James met Michelle Irwin in 2015, and the two made a life together in North Platte. James was happiest when fishing, working on cars or when surrounded by family and friends. He was extremely loyal to those he loved and was always quick with a smile and some sort of a smart remark. You always knew James cared about you if he was picking on you. He was extremely proud of his sons, Andrew and Jeremy. He will be remembered fondly by the family he was connected to by blood, as well as the family that he chose over the years. James was preceded in death by his wife Juanita; mother, Betty Jensen; father, Richard Fisher; maternal grandparents, John and Thelma Price; brother, Galen C. Fisher; and brother, Thomas Jensen Jr. Survivors include Michelle of North Platte; sons, Andrew Jackson of Salina and Jeremy (Lisa) Jackson of Moberly, Missouri; father, Thomas Jensen Sr. of McCook; brother, Richard E. Fisher of McCook; brother, John (Cindy) Jensen of Ogallala; sister, Tammy (Gerald) Judd of North Platte; sister, Judy Jensen-Green of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and countless friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at herrmannfh.com
. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel in McCook. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in McCook. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel in McCook. Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 13, 2020.