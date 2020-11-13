FridayLehmkuhler, Larry L., 71,
of the Stop Table area in Callaway, service at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the Morning Star United Methodist Church. Burial at the Arnold Cemetery. Visitation from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the Morning Star United Methodist Church.Messersmith, Larry D.,
of Maywood, graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the Maywood Cemetery.Nichelson, Ian M., 33,
of North Platte, mass of Christian burial at noon Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Inurnment to follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Service will be livestreamed on Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page. Ridgway, Eda R., 73,
of Akron, Iowa, formerly of North Platte, graveside service at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Snell, Ray S. T., 81,
of Jefferson City, Missouri, service at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Concord Baptist Church in Jefferson City. Visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the sanctuary.SaturdayFisher, James Michael Edward, 57,
of North Platte, service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel in McCook. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in McCook. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Herrmann-Jones Funeral Home.Johansen, Barbara,
memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com
or at the service. State regulations require face coverings and social distancing.Miller, Boyd W., 78,
of Sutherland, services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Paxton United Methodist Church. Inurnment at the Paxton Cemetery.Miller, William L. "Bill",
of Anselmo, service at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. Alm's Catholic Church in Anselmo. Burial at the St. Anselm Catholic Cemetery. Visitation from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow and from 4-6 p.m., with rosary at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Alm's Catholic Church.Taylor, Sylvia "Gayle", 77,
of Broken Bow, private family service Saturday morning, Nov. 14, followed by a celebration of life open house at Gayle's home from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 241 South H., Broken Bow.MondayKohl, Marilyn A., 77,
of North Platte, service at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook Page. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m., with family receiving from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.ThursdayRamos, Albert Sr., 75,
of Julesburg, Colorado, celebration of life open house from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 19, at the United Methodist Church in Julesburg. Interment will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Julesburg Hillside Cemetery.Services at a later dateAult, Larry, 71,
of Gothenburg, no service to be held. Burial at Peckham Cemetery south of Gothenburg.Connely, Ronald L., 85,
of Broken Bow. Services pending at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 13, 2020.