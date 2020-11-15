Menu
Ruth Ann Hoffman
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
Ruth Ann Hoffman, 66, of North Platte, died Nov. 11, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 6, 1954, in Tyndall, South Dakota, to Roy and Helen Bower. Ruth grew up in South Dakota and attended a farm school across the road from the family's land. She graduated high school in South Dakota and graduated from St. Mary's College with a bachelor's degree. She worked in nursing homes and as a social worker. Ruth married her first husband, Victor Walter Sr., and moved to Nebraska. To this union three children were born, Sarah, Victor Jr. and Josh. Richard Hoffman was her second husband. Ruth was a member of the Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club and was an avid gun collector. She loved her grandchildren very much. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her three children, Sarah (Richard Bialek) Walter, Victor Walter Jr. and Joshua (Chelsea) Walter; grandchildren, Trinity Zeigler, Gabrielle Walter, Riken Bialek, Victoria Walter, and Audriella, Jeremiah, Natalina and Jedediah Walter; brother, Ray Bower; niece and nephew, Nicole and Eric; and numerous other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to Pheasants Forever or Ducks Unlimited. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. Josh Brown officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those not able to attend. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Service
11:00a.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE 69101
Nov
19
Service
11:00a.m.
The service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those not able to attend.
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
