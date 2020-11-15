Marjory Eloise "Marge" Rippen, 94, of North Platte, passed away Nov. 13, 2020. She was born on May 6, 1926, to Oscar W. and Helen (Kaufman) Koertner in Bladen where she attended elementary and graduated from Bladen High School with a teaching certificate. She taught county school for 3 years. She married Ervin Rippen on June 24, 1945, and lived on a farm in Campbell. To this union three children were born, Richard Lee, Terry Lynn and Debra Jean. They moved to Brady in 1949 and North Platte in 1958. She worked with Ervin at Ingalls Grain Elevator. After Ervin died, Terry joined Marge in the elevator and they worked together until 1979. Marge and Terry worked with FGL commodities for a couple of years. Marge then worked at Ramada Inn as a hostess. She retired in 1991 and traveled with Debbie and granddaughter, Stephanie, for six years with softball. Marge was grandma to the whole team. She was active in the Eagles Club. She held several offices in the club and was Mother of the Year. She held bingo at Linden Court, Linden Manor and the Eagles Club for 20-plus years. Marge was a member of the First United Methodist Church and called on the homebound and nursing homes as a member of the church group. She was on several bowling leagues. She was also active in the VFW Post Auxiliary 1504. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ervin, in 1977; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Alice Koertner; and brothers-in-law, Alvin Rippen and Lloyd (Elsie) Rippen. She is survived by her sons, Richard (Sue) "Dick" Rippen of Mound City, Missouri, and Terry (Pam Koss) Rippen of North Platte; daughter, Debbie (Bob) Lewis of North Platte; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Leona Rippen of Michigan; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Gravesides services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the North Platte City Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 16 and 17, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be respected and social distancing and wearing a mask are suggested. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 15, 2020.