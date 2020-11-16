Menu
North Platte Telegraph
11-16-2020 Funeral Listing
Monday

Blakeman, Lori Marie (Trump), 55, of Merna, graveside service at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the Merna Cemetery west of Merna. Online guestbook may be signed at govierbrothers.com.
Kohl, Marilyn A., 77, of North Platte, service at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook Page. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m., with family receiving from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Morris, John Paul, 78, of Thedford, service at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the United Church of Christ Congregational in Thedford. Burial with military honors at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Thedford. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at the church.
Rubenthaler, Jimmy Lee "Jim", 88, of Gothenburg, service for family and close friends at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the Cornerstone Bible Church in Gothenburg. Interment to follow at the Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation from 1-4 p.m., with family present from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg.

Wednesday

Rippen, Marjory Eloise "Marge", 94, of North Platte, graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the North Platte City Cemetery. Book signing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 16 and 17, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.

Thursday

Ramos, Albert Sr., 75, of Julesburg, Colorado, celebration of life open house from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 19, at the United Methodist Church in Julesburg. Interment will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Julesburg Hillside Cemetery.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 16, 2020.
