Menu
Search
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sharon K. Minshull
1942 - 2020
BORN
March 24, 1942
DIED
November 12, 2020
Sharon K. Minshull, 78, died Nov. 12, 2020, at Community Memorial Health in Burwell. Sharon was born March 24, 1942, to Arthur and Henrietta Stuckert Minshull in Scottsbluff. Sharon attended school in Mason City. She resided in Ansley and Sutherland for most of her life and enjoyed several years in Florida. Sharon's health brought her back to Nebraska to be with her family. She enjoyed her stay at the Burwell care facility. She was so fond of the nursing staff and they gave her excellent care. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Shelli Moody. Survivors include her daughters, Justine (Mike) Thomsen of North Platte, Jodine (Ken) Slingsby of Westerville and Jacqualine (Tyler) Waite of Hastings; son, Scot (Lisa) Moody of Lathrop, California; 18 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Private family services will be at a later date. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.