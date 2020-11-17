Harlan Harold Herrick, age 94, of North Platte, died at Linden Court on Nov. 15, 2020. Harlan was born to J. Lee and Mae (Abel) Herrick on April 8, 1926, in Moorefield where he grew up. Harlan attended school in Stockville and after graduating from high school he joined the U.S. Army. He honorably served our country from 1944-46 and returned to Stockville and got married. On Dec. 6, 1947, Harlan married Shirley Ann Floro and they made their home in Curtis before moving to North Platte in 1956. The couple raised eight children and were married for over 60 years when Shirley passed away. Over the years Harlan had a variety of jobs. He worked as a policeman, a conductor on the Union Pacific Railroad, fueler brush sales, worked for Old Home Bread, construction and eventually opened Jerry's Donuts. Harlan also got his broker's license and sold real estate, working for Robert's Realty and Gateway Realty. He retired in 2011. Harlan was an active member of the Berean Church. He enjoyed playing pool and helping the kids with their remodeling projects. Harlan was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Along with his wife, Shirley, Harlan was preceded in death by their daughter, Lori Dougherty; his parents, Lee and Mae; brothers, Art, Wilbur and Vincent Herrick; great-grandson, Michael Abbott; and great-great-granddaughters, Lily and Jasmine Merksick. Harlan leaves behind his children, Harlan Herrick, Daniel (Jacque) Herrick, Randy Herrick, Deborah (Robert) Bostwick and Cindy (Perry) Hall, all of North Platte, Donna (Mike) Coleman of Hershey and Sharon (David) Christensen of Papillion; brothers, Lynnn (Donna) Herrick of Brady and Ted Herrick and Norman (Betty) Herrick, of North Platte; as well as 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and other family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Berean Church. Burial with military honors will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. For those unable to attend, the service will be recorded and posted to odeanchapel.com
. Face coverings are strongly recommended for the service. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 17, 2020.