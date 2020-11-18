Caroline Dominguez, 98, quietly departed this life on Nov. 11, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Caroline Dominguez, affectionately known as Granny to her grandchildren, was born on Feb. 6, 1922, in Pueblo, Colorado, to Larry Herrera and Delia Holmes-Herrera. Though she was their only child, she grew up with a host of loving cousins and other family members. She attended schools in North Platte and at an early age she also attended St. Patrick Catholic Church. While coming of age in North Platte, she was one of the original Canteen Girls. The historical North Platte Canteen was a lunch counter at the Union Pacific Railroad station where volunteers served donated sandwiches, cookies, coffee and birthday cakes to soldiers during World War II. Volunteers, lovingly known as the Canteen Girls, greeted and fed about 6 million service members. Caroline married Leonard Dominguez and to this union six beautiful children were born, Patricia, Richard, Anthony, Leonard, Carol and Danny. She relocated to Los Angeles with her young family in 1948. She was totally dedicated to her children and eventually made Compton, California their home. She worked at Naka's Broiler, the first ever Black owned business in Compton. While employed there for over thirty years, she met Muhammad Ali, Johnnie Cochran, Stevie Wonder and a host of other celebrities. Granny also loved to dance and met many high-profile actors and musicians such as Redd Foxx and Nat King Cole, while enjoying life in the legendary Central Avenue District, known for its historical jazz clubs. Caroline Dominguez had a full life which extended 98+ years and will be missed by everyone who was blessed to call her mother, granny, neighbor and friend. She always spoke her truth and could win over anyone's heart through their stomach because she was also an excellent cook. The impact of her presence, dedication to family and her love of life will forever leave a void in those who loved her most. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Leonard-Shorty Dominguez; son-in-law, Frank Ochoa; daughter-in-law, Irma Jean Dominguez; and grandchildren, Paul, Kevin, and Nydja Dominguez; and great-granddaughter, Erica Dominguez. Among those left to cherish her memory are her children, Patricia Ochoa of Victorville, California, Richard-Bird Dominguez of Compton, Anthony-Pirate Dominguez of Compton, Carol (Ray)Waters of Camarillo, California, and Danny (Tina) Dominguez of Compton; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends in Virginia, Missouri, Nebraska and California.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 18, 2020.