Franklin "Dwight" Johnson, 96, of Bertrand, died Nov. 15, 2020, at the Bertrand Nursing Home. Dwight was born on May 4, 1924, in Denver to Samuel and Harriet (Cummings) Johnson and graduated from Denver East High School in 1942. He pursued higher education and graduated from the University of Denver in 1946, and attended graduate school in 1947 at George Williams College in Chicago. Dwight received endorsements in YMCA executive directorship. Dwight worked for 26 years as the director of the Denver YMCA. In 1957, he met and later married Esther Jane Putman, and together they raised three children. In 1964, the family moved to Omaha as Dwight took over leadership of the Omaha YMCA. In 1967, Dwight started working for the State of Nebraska, as the district supervisor of vocational rehabilitation in Lincoln. In 1970, Dwight transferred to the North Platte office where he worked until his retirement. In 1996, he began to make his home in Bertrand, where his wife was a resident of the Bertrand Nursing Home. Dwight began to make Bertrand Assisted Living his home in 2011. Dwight was an avid tennis player well into his 70s, an excellent fly fisherman, and an accomplished harmonica player. He loved the Rocky Mountains and enjoyed spending his summers at his cabin near Tin Cup, Colorado. He loved to eat popcorn, play cards and was a devoted Nebraska Cornhusker, whether it was volleyball, football or baseball. You knew not to bother Dwight during a televised game of his beloved Denver Broncos. Few could tell a story around a campfire better then Dwight. Many witnessed his kindness and total devotion to his wife during her battle with Alzheimer's disease. His character and true example of total unconditional love is a cherished memory of his children and grandchildren. Dwight was preceded in death by his wife, Esther; two brothers; and one sister. Dwight leaves to celebrate his life two daughters, Mary Jane (Mike) Gardine rural Bertrand and JoAnn (Grant) Gieselman of Sioux City, Iowa; son, Ken (Pam) Johnson of North Platte; seven grandchildren, Matthew Gieselman, Jennifer Gieselman, Allie Johnson, Cassie Kreitman, Colby Gardine, Ryan Gardine and Shelby Loeffelholz; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Sam Johnson of Lakewood, Colorado; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
. Online condolences may be shared at nelsonbauerfh.com
. The family has honored Dwight's wish for cremation. There will be no viewing or visitation. Private memorial services for Dwight Johnson will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the First United Methodist Church in Bertrand with Chaplain Lonna Grabenstein officiating. This service will be livestreamed on the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page. Dwight's cremated remains will be scattered at his beloved mountain cabin in Colorado at a later date. Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 18, 2020.