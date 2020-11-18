Vicki Diane Tobiasson Ogier, 67, of Wallace, passed away Nov. 14, 2020, at home. She was born on Sept. 28, 1953, in North Platte to Danny and Mary (McHarness) Tobiasson and grew up south of North Platte. Vicki was united in marriage to Clarence Ogier on Dec. 26, 1981, in Centennial, Wyoming, after which the couple made their home in Wallace. She was a member of the Wallace Rural Fire and Rescue Auxiliary and The Creek Crew. Vicki was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and many loved animals throughout the years. She is survived by son, Kenny (Tiffany) Ogier; grandchildren, Shelby Ogier and Nathan Ogier; sister, Janie (Lee) Sedlacek; brother, Tom (Lori) Tobiasson; her beloved dog, Codie; and numerous other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Wallace Rural Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Morningview Cemetery in Wallace with Chaplain Brenda Lee officiating. Book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with family receiving friends from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. The service will be live streamed on Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Services will be held following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 18, 2020.