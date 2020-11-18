Menu
Vicki Diane Tobiasson Ogier
1953 - 2020
BORN
September 28, 1953
DIED
November 14, 2020
Vicki Diane Tobiasson Ogier, 67, of Wallace, passed away Nov. 14, 2020, at home. She was born on Sept. 28, 1953, in North Platte to Danny and Mary (McHarness) Tobiasson and grew up south of North Platte. Vicki was united in marriage to Clarence Ogier on Dec. 26, 1981, in Centennial, Wyoming, after which the couple made their home in Wallace. She was a member of the Wallace Rural Fire and Rescue Auxiliary and The Creek Crew. Vicki was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and many loved animals throughout the years. She is survived by son, Kenny (Tiffany) Ogier; grandchildren, Shelby Ogier and Nathan Ogier; sister, Janie (Lee) Sedlacek; brother, Tom (Lori) Tobiasson; her beloved dog, Codie; and numerous other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Wallace Rural Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Morningview Cemetery in Wallace with Chaplain Brenda Lee officiating. Book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with family receiving friends from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. The service will be live streamed on Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Services will be held following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE 69101
Nov
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE 69101
Nov
20
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Morningview Cemetery
, Wallace, Nebraska
Vicki was a wonderful person we had the privilege to know she always had a beautiful smile. So sorry for your loss
Terry and Diana McCarty
Friend
November 17, 2020
a loved one
November 17, 2020
vicki was a "hoot" to be around and had a great sense of humor! i didn't get to spend much time around her in recent years but enjoyed her laid back personality. sorry for your loss Janie and the rest of your family.you are in our thoughts and prayers.
tom/merry sedlacek
Friend
November 17, 2020
Vicki was a wonderful person. I worked with her at the Power Plant in Security. May the Lord give you great comfort at this time.
DCN Dixon Powers
Coworker
November 17, 2020
Janie, We are so sorry for the loss of your sister. Hugs and prayers for all.
Bill and Deb Bringewatt
November 16, 2020
May memories of Vicki bring solace to her family and friends. All my sympathies to her family.
Janice Nelsen
Acquaintance
November 16, 2020
Vicki was a wonderful lady and so fun to be around she will be missed
Janet King
Friend
November 16, 2020