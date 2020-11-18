John Lawrence Linsley, 76, of North Platte, died Nov. 17, 2020, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. He was born Oct. 6, 1944. He had nine brothers and sisters. John graduated from East High in Sioux City with the class of 1962. He attended Morningside College, majoring in chemistry. John enlisted in the United States Navy at 19, following in the footsteps of his father. John served in England, the North Sea and stateside. He worked as a clerk at a grocery store and gas station. He lived in San Diego before moving to Omaha. He moved to North Platte in 2007, where he settled in and had lived since. Survivors include his many friends and caregivers at the Liberty House. A memorial has been established to the Liberty House. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Services will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. Ryan Alexander officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxell. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed on Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page for those who cannot attend. Services will be held following all current health directives regarding COVID-19 and masks are suggested. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 18, 2020.