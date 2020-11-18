Wednesday

Herrick, Harlan Harold, 94, of North Platte, service at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Berean Church. Burial with military honors will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.

Rippen, Marjory Eloise "Marge", 94, of North Platte, graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the North Platte City Cemetery.

Watkins, William Mills "Bill", 81, of Arnold, graveside service at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Arnold Cemetery followed by fellowship time at the nearby Arnold Golf Course.



Thursday

Beisner, Ronald C., 81, of North Platte, graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the North Platte Cemetery. Memorial book signing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.

Hoffman, Ruth Ann, 66, of North Platte, service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Service will be livestreamed on Adams & Swanson Facebook page.

Ramos, Albert Sr., 75, of Julesburg, Colorado, celebration of life open house from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 19, at the United Methodist Church in Julesburg. Interment will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Julesburg Hillside Cemetery.

Sanders, Zella Mae, 90, of Gothenburg, public burial at 1:30 p.m. at the Moorefield Cemetery. Visitation from 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg.



Friday

Schulte II, Edward J., 54, of Ansley, graveside service Friday, Nov. 20, at Ansley Cemetery. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with family greeting from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.



Saturday

Wood, Bryce Daniel, 20, of North Platte, service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Parkview Church of the Nazarene. Visitation from noon to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 18, 2020.