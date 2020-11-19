Bryce Daniel Wood, 20, of North Platte, died Nov. 12, 2020, at Great Plains Health. He was born in North Platte on Feb. 11, 2000, to Adrian Wood and Jessica Lynn Wood. Bryce lived and worked in North Platte and graduated from North Platte High School in 2018. Bryce had an unparalleled passion for the outdoors. Most often he could be found hunting or fishing at the inlet. Bryce was known for having a "magic hook:" no fish was safe from him. He enjoyed playing pinball and the Big Buck Hunter games. He had a contagious smile and was loved by everyone he met. Bryce has a large family that loved him, and he will be deeply missed. Bryce was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Leora Wood; great-grandfather, Don Betz; and aunt, Lori Nelson. Survivors include his father, Adrian (Paula) Wood of North Platte; mother, Jessica (Ethan Kraus) Wood of Lodgepole; stepfather, Dave Hotes of Sidney; grandparents, Kenneth (Coleen) Wood of North Platte, Kathy (Sam) Forrester of Gothenburg and Denise Markussen (Rick Pelletier) Nelsen of Julesburg, Colorado; great-grandmother, Betty Betz of Greeley, Colorado; aunts and uncles, Arlyn (Lori) Wood of North Platte, Amy (Jay) Harrison of Loveland, Colorado, and Kelly (Lisa) Nelson; great uncles, Chris (Chrissy) Wood, Lynn (Shirley) Wood and Jim Wood, all of North Platte, Don (Claudia) Wood of El Paso, Texas, and Mike (Jamie) Barnaby of Greeley, Colorado; siblings, Harlee, Denim, Joslynn and Gage Hotes, Messiah Moul, Dennis and Bailee Kraus of Lodgepole and Colton Lentz of McCook; close friends, Tim Merica, Adam Kelsey, Keegan Cummings and Shane Klasna; and so many other family and friends that we are unable to mention them all. Honorary pallbearers are Ethyn Wood, Keegan Cummings, Tim Merica, Shane Klasna, Nathan Wood, Jason Davis, Ty Davis, and Arlyn Wood. Memorials may be directed to the Go Fund Me under Bryce's Memorial. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Parkview Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. James Trippett officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those not able to attend. Masks are requested for those attending the services and visitation. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020.