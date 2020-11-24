Ardis "Jo" Ginapp, 91, of North Platte, died on Nov. 21, 2020, in Cozad. She was born Nov. 21, 1929, in North Platte, to Joseph and Audrey Beaucamp Pearson Ginapp. Ardis married Quentin Ginapp in 1950. To this union, two sons were born: Kenneth and Michael. Ardis taught school west of Cozad, while living on the ranch south of Brady and moved to North Platte in 1973. They owned Ginapp Town and Country Realty. She was a member of the Catholic community in North Platte for many years. She will be remembered as a Christian above all else, putting Jesus above all. She served in the church as a Eucharistic Minister. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son, "Little Joe"; and siblings, Walter Ward, Macelle (Jim) Beveridge and Odeda Saulsbury. Survivors include sons, Kenneth Ginapp of North Platte and Michael (Mary) Ginapp of Stapleton; grandchildren, Tony Ginapp of Kearney and John Thomas (Misty) Ginapp of Oklahoma; great-grandchildren, Bishop Ginapp and Jada Gentry; niece, Judy Beveridge of Omaha; and special friends, Michael (Joan) Davis of North Platte. Memorials are suggested to the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment-Trust, apps.npcschools.org/donate-now
. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with Deacon Michael Davis officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be respected and therefore social distancing and wearing a mask is required. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2020.