Rose E. Wonch, 89, of Stapleton, died Nov. 20, 2020, at her home. She was born April 28, 1931, to William K. and Fern (Tomlinson) Joedeman. Rose grew up on the Joedeman farm and went to Gandy grade school and a local country school, graduating from Logan County High School in Gandy. Rose married James Wonch on March 12, 1951. To this union four boys were born: Lee, Bill, Jim and Jay. Rose accepted the Lord in her teen year at Maranatha Bible Camp. She was a member of the Gandy Bible Church in Gandy. Rose had three brothers, Henry, Robert and Harold; and four sisters, Lila, Florance, Murene and Willa Vae. She is survived by her sons and their spouses, Cecil "Lee" (Diane) Wonch and William "Bill" (Gwen Gail) Wonch, all of Gandy, James "Jim" (Barb) Wonch of Aurora, and Jay (Patty) Wonch of North Platte; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Funeral service will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov, 27, at Gandy Community Bible Church with Pastors Frank Scott and Lee Wonch officiating. Burial will follow at the Waldheim Cemetery, Callaway. The service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be respected and therefore social distancing and wearing a mask is required. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2020.