Menu
Search
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
11-24-20 Funeral Listing
Tuesday

Greeley, Delbert T., 89, of North Platte, graveside service with full military honors at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
McNamara, Patrick George, 79, of North Platte, service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial at a later date at the Wisner Cemetery.

Wednesday

Leverington, Glenard "Orval", 83, of Broken Bow, private service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the Oconto Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com.
Wilson, Marjorie, 89, graveside service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.

Friday

Forrester, Robert "Bob", 90, of Arnold, private funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the Baptist Church, Arnold. Graveside service with burial at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the Arnold Cemetery. Service will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the Baptist Church, Arnold.
McPheeters, Betty Rosina (Kaufman), 88, of Gothenburg, online funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at blasestrauser.com or facebook.com/VAOGGN. Visitation from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel. Visitation with family, via live camera feed, from 10:30 to noon Friday, Nov. 27, at Victory Church, Gothenburg.

Saturday

Melstrom, Bryan Jacob, 28, of Dalton, formally of North Platte, service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Peterson, Dennis Carl "Denny/Pete", 67, of Burwell, graveside service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, north of Sargent. Livestream of service can be viewed at youtube.com/channel/UCK3SekLC99zGSQO1dy--LHQ.
Peterson, DeVohn, 84, of Weissert, graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Lone Tree Cemetery, Weissert. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m Friday, Nov. 27, at Govier Brothers Morturay, Broken Bow.

Monday

Kohl-Matthews, Barbara Eileen, 74, of North Platte, graveside service at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens.

Services at a later date

Bishop, Peter C. "Pete", 82, of Lexington, died Nov. 20, 2020. Services are pending at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home, Holdrege.
Wilkins, Noel Eugene, 76, formerly of Callaway, died Nov. 19, 2020. Services at a later date. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.