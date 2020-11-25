William J. "Bill" Miller, Sr., 65, passed away Nov. 16, 2020, as a result of an auto accident. He was born on Dec. 8, 1954, in Ogallala, to Edwin and Sandra (Burke) Miller. Bill grew up in North Platte where he attended high school. Eventually, he would move to Denver where he became a carpenter. He would marry his wife, Karen, and they would have two children, William Jr. and Sandra. Together, they moved to Oregon and Bill worked in Portland doing sheetrock. Karen and Bill eventually divorced. He married Tina Minten-Harrison in 2007 and they lived in Stayton, Oregon, for the last 13 years and Bill retired. Bill was an avid rock hunter, he would find gems, cut and polish them, then make jewelry. He always had a home project to work on. As he was a "jack-of-all-trades," he liked to work on his Chevy truck and play his guitar. Bill never seemed to run out of energy to get a project done! He was outgoing, funny and a wonderful friend to many. His sudden passing leaves many broken hearts but his memory leaves a legacy of love. He is survived by his wife, Tina Minten-Harrison; children, William Miller, Jr., Sandra Miller-Guerrero and Steven Dean Harrison; brother, Dale E. Miller; grandchildren, Sylar, Revin, Arya, Braven and Jameson. A private family celebration will be held. A family memorial will be held at a later date in Nebraska. Online condolences may be shared at weddle-funeral.com
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 25, 2020.