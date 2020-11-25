Robert "Bob" Forrester, 90, of Arnold, passed away Nov. 22, 2020, at the Callaway Good Life Center in Callaway. Robert Raymond "Bob" Forrester was born June 17, 1930, in Arnold, to Oliver and Nora (Huffman) Forrester. He grew up in Arnold, graduating from Arnold High School in 1948. Bob started his career at age 15 washing cars in his father's car business, and later purchased the business, developing it into Forrester's Dodge City. Bob loved what he did and could be found for the next 72 years building repeat customer business. He enjoyed his work and felt fortunate to do something he loved. Bob was a man of few words but modeled for his family the values of hard work, treating people fairly, using kind words and taking the time to make sure a job was well done. He was a whistler. He could often be found working at the garage, in the yard or at the lake cabin by listening for his whistle. His hobby was laying ceramic tile and he shared his skill by volunteering for a tile project at the Arnold Rialto Theater. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was quick to share it with those around him, both in business and at home. Bob found his once-in-a-lifetime love and married Sharon (Zimmerman) Robinson. They spent 48 years together, experiencing many happy moments with their blended family, including time together at their cabin on Jeffrey Lake and traveling for business and pleasure. They loved to decorate for Christmas, both at the business and at their home. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Dorothy; sisters and brothers-in-law Hazel (Ralph) Stupplebeen, Pauline (Dorace) Harberts, Ruth (Bert) Miller and Coralie Mazzoni. He is survived by his wife, Sharon of Arnold; children, Marla (Bob) Fattig of Brady, Cindy (Steve) Chesley of North Platte, Bruce (Julie) Forrester of Broken Bow, Brad (Raine Pelton) Forrester of Arnold, Stephanie (Jason) Reed of Arnold, Brenda (Rich) Rosenblatt of Omaha and Chuck Robinson of Denver; e grandchildren, Matt and Lane Fattig, Ashley Nansel, Dustin and Amber Schrag, Robert and Chase Forrester, Haley and Madison Reed, Elena and Josh Rosenblatt and Arianna Forrester; great-grandchildren, Keaton, Kenlee, Kamden, Gatlin and baby-on-the-way Fattig, Lilly, Nicholas, Matthew, and Jaxon Schrag and Carter Nansel; several nieces; and a nephew. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com
. A private funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the Baptist Church in Arnold with Pastor Irv Jennings officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com
. The public is invited to a graveside service and burial at 3 p.m. at the Arnold Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the Baptist Church in Arnold. Arnold Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Arnold Funeral Home will comply with the CDC and State of Nebraska.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 25, 2020.