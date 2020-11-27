Tyson Alan Trosper Tyson Alan Trosper, 29, of North Platte, died at Bryan East in Lincoln on Nov. 22, 2020. Tyson was born to Doris Trosper and Russell Dytrych on Feb. 10, 1991, in North Platte where he grew up. When he was done with school, Tyson moved to Colorado. While in Colorado he met the love of his life, Amber Grentz, and they had two children, Trinity and Cooper, and made their home in North Platte. Tyson started Trosper Pest Control earlier this year, and enjoyed his work and the people he met. Tyson had a great love for sports and the outdoors. He was in a golf league at Iron Eagle and liked watching his favorite teams: Huskers, Broncos and Colorado Avalanche. He was also a great outdoorsman who loved being around a lake, fishing, camping and hiking. Tyson was an amazing son, brother, father, friend and loving partner. He leaves behind a great love for music which he shared with his kids. Tyson was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Bill Hastings, Stanley Dytrych and Paul Trosper; and friend, Anthony May. He is survived by his parents, Russell Dytrych and Doris Trosper; love of his life, Amber Grentz, and children, Cooper and Trinity Trosper, all of North Platte; brothers, Jason Trosper of North Platte and Tyler Trosper (fiancée Jordan Swaim) of Statesville, North Carolina; sisters, Kelsie Trosper (Shane Freihage) and future nephew of North Platte and Megan Trosper (Joe Wolters) of Omaha; grandmothers, Phyllis Hastings of North Platte and Bonnie Dytrych of Cozad; his best friends, Cory Sullivan, Josh Sheffield, John Rice, Garret Nesiba, Alan Sullivan, Jobito Pembleton and Jayden Neal; as well as many other friends and family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the family for Tyson's children. Cremation was chosen. Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Odean Colonial Chapel. The memorial book can be signed online at odeanchapel.com
or before the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 27, 2020.