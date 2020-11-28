Richard Samuelson Richard Samuelson was born Sept. 25, 1936, in North Platte. His parents were Walter and Zdenka (Interholzinger) Samuelson. He died Nov. 24, 2020, in Clinton, Oklahoma. Walt was a newspaper editor/photographer. They lived in North Platte and Scottsbluff, Kittridge, Colorado, and Miami, Florida. Rick was a graduate of St. Patrick School in North Platte, and received his accounting degree from Wichita State University and the University of Alabama (Huntsville). After military service, he worked for Boeing in Wichita and Huntsville in the Saturn 5 project (the moon shot). He later was the Eastern Seaboard controller for Hygrade Foods, and in 1980 moved to Oklahoma where he worked for Cudahy and then Bar S Foods. He also was a very devoted breeder of Angus cattle. He simply loved to travel and meet people. He was in all 50 states and on six of the seven continents, many of his trips were with the World Angus Association. He also enjoyed cruises. On July 22, 1957, he married Dona Binegar in North Platte. They had four children, Debi of Springfield, Pennsylvania; Rick of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Bob of Springfield, and Diane of Huntsville, Alabama. He was the very proud grandfather of Anna, also of Springfield. Preceding him in death were his parents, Walt and Zdenka. His in-laws, Simon and Wilda Binegar; sister and brother in law, Ken and Lola Wurl; sister, Patricia Schnitker; sister in law, Shirley Binegar; brothers in law, Bill Burch and Wesley Steel; and nephew, Mike Steel. His wife of 63 years, Dona; their family, Debi, Diane, Anna, Rick and Bob Samuelson and a host of friends treasure his memory. Memorials may be made to the St. Thomas Catholic Church, c/o Redinger Funeral Home, PO Box 236, Seiling, OK 73663. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at North Platte Cemetery, North Platte. Visitation will be on Monday, Nov. 30, at Redinger Funeral Home in Seiling, Oklahoma. A second visitation will be from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Adam & Swanson Funeral Home in North Plate.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2020.