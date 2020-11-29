Gary Lee Johnson Gary Lee Johnson, 73, of Tryon, died unexpectedly on Nov. 20, 2020, at Great Plains Health in North Platte. Gary was born Aug. 1, 1947, to Phillip and Kathryn Johnson in Franklin. He grew up in nearby Bloomington and graduated from Bloomington High School then went to Chadron State College where he earned his B.A. degree in education. Gary started his teaching career as an industrial arts teacher in Bruning, then Dodge, Brule and eventually Tryon. Gary loved being a shop teacher and also taught driver's education in the summers. He taught all his life. He married Mary Lu Thoms in Lincoln and they had three children. Gary was very proud of his children, as well as their accomplishments, and was smitten with his grandchildren. He enjoyed refinishing antiques and cooking, and was a collector of many things. Gary especially loved being around people and social gatherings, he could visit with anyone and did not know a stranger. He had a unique sense of humor and always liked cutting firewood, "Cause it warmed you twice: Once when you cut it, and again when you hauled it," which was like Henry Ford's saying, "Chop your own wood, it will warm you twice." He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Kathryn Johnson; brother, Lyle Johnson; and his former wife, Mary Lu Johnson. Gary is survived by his children and grandchildren, Caleb Wade Johnson of Ogallala; Adam Clark (Jessica) Johnson of McCook, and their children, Eli Franklin, Neleigh Ann and Landon Brian; and Sarah Marie Johnson of Brule, and her children, Austen Michael, Sadie Mae Lu, Paisley Marie, Willow Renae, Juniper Rain and Hazyl Lynn; brother, Mark (Carol) Johnson, of Gaylord, Kansas; sister-in-law, Delores Johnson, of Bloomington; and other cherished family. Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a date later in the spring. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 29, 2020.