James D. "Jim" McFarland, 73, died Nov. 27, 2020, at his home in Omaha, due to complications following pancreatic cancer. Jim was born on Oct. 4, 1947, in North Platte to Dale and Dorothy Jean. Jim grew up in North Platte and was an all-conference football and basketball player while attending North Platte High School. He went on to play football for the University of Nebraska, receiving All Big-8 and All-American recognition. While attending college, Jim returned to North Platte every summer to work for the Union Pacific Railroad. He graduated from UNL in 1970. Jim was the first walk-on from Nebraska drafted into the National Football League, playing five years for the St. Louis Cardinals and one year for the Miami Dolphins. Jim attended Cornell Law School in Ithaca, New York, and returned to Lincoln where he went into private practice for over 35 years. Jim served as state senator for Nebraska's 28th district from 1986-1991 and as judge of the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations from 1993-1998. In 1999, Jim was inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. He served as one of two former players elected to the NFLPA Executive Committee that negotiated the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NFLPA and the NFL owners. Jim enjoyed reading, bike riding and chess and was active in his church community. He lived a life dedicated to the mentorship and service of others. Jim is survived by his wife, Kim McFarland of Omaha; son, Douglas (Cindy Walth) McFarland of Lincoln; daughter, Jamie (Sam Akinrinade) McFarland of New York; granddaughters, Della and Nova Akinrinade; two brothers, Bob (Roselyn) McFarland and Mark (Marcia) McFarland. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the North Platte Public School Foundation (nppsf.org
) or Prison Fellowship (prisonfellowship.org
). Online condolences may be shared at johnagentleman.com/obituaries
. A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. Due to COVID-19, the service will be private but the family welcomes all to view a broadcast of the service by going to johnagentleman.com/obituaries
and clicking on the link found within Jim McFarland's obituary listing.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2020.