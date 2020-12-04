Mary Frances (McAuley) Kite, 98, of Gothenburg, passed on to her Lord Nov. 30, 2020, in Gothenburg. She was born Feb. 12, 1922, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Walter J. and Lola (McHaffey) McAuley, the youngest of six children. Her parents died when she was a baby and she was given a good home with her uncle and aunt, George and Evy McAuley, in Mt. Vernon, Texas, where she grew up. In 1940, she was married to Smith Kite, who became a gospel preacher for the Church of Christ. She spent her life assisting him in his ministry. She attended several colleges and received a degree from the University of Nebraska-Kearney while living in Kearney. Mary was an avid bird watcher and loved to travel and camp to look for birds all over the U.S. She enjoyed reading, quilting, china painting and other crafts. In later years, she played bridge and pinochle with her friends. She often volunteered at the Gothenburg Senior Center. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Mary was preceded in death by husband, Smith Kite; her parents; three brothers; two sisters; two daughters-in-law, Jo Kite and Judy Kite; one grandson; and one great-grandson, John Owen Kite. She is survived by her four sons, Terence M. Kite of York, Syd C. (Joleen) Kite of Gothenburg, Paul (Gayle) Kite of Mission, Texas, and David H. Kite of Austin, Texas; eight grandchildren, Bryan E. (Patricia) Kite of Charlotte, North Carolina, Valene M. (Ryan) Roseke of Monument, Colorado, Aaron L. (Summer) Kite of Dodge City, Kansas, Derek (Valerie) Kite of LaGrange, Georgia, Julie (Jeff) Lemon of Peoria, Arizona, Daniel (Jimieanne) Kite of Norman, Oklahoma, Justin Kite of Austin and Megan (Wesley) Butler of Quito, Ecuador; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Memorials are suggested to York College, 1125 East 8th Street, York, NE 68467 and the Gothenburg Senior Center, 410 20th Street, Gothenburg, NE 69138. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com
. Memorial service will be at a later date. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 4, 2020.