FridayDecker, Arlis Jean,
of North Platte, formerly of Sutherland, private family graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Gartrell, Keith Arvene,
of Wallace, graveside services at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the Dickens Cemetery. Skinner, Pamela,
of North Platte, service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Inurnment to follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com
or at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.Walz, Leo Carl,
of Stapleton, mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at St. John's Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. SaturdayCooper, Delila "Pye",
of Curtis, service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Berean Bible Church, Curtis. Interment will follow at the Curtis Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with family present from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, at Berean Bible Church.Steel, Joy Marie,
of North Platte, graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the North Platte Cemetery. Book signing will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.MondayMcCalla, Alfred A.,
of Chappell, graveside service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. CT at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m., with family greeting friends from 3-5 p.m., at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala.Services at a later dateKite, Mary Frances,
of Gothenburg, died Nov. 30, 2020. Memorial service will be at a later date. Online guestbook may be signed at blasestrauser.com.
.
