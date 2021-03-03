Loralee Stevens went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Feb. 27, 2021, in Lenexa, Kansas. Loralee was born in Lewellen, the youngest of five children, to Woodie and Agnes Hisel. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at an early age and was blessed to be raised in a Christian home. Loralee was active in the North Platte Church of the Nazarene where she was a member for over 70 years. She never tired of hearing people tell their stories of Jesus. After graduating high school, Loralee went to college in Kearney, where she met her future husband, Jerry Dwayne Stevens. Jerry and Loralee were married May 26, 1949, and moved to North Platte where Loralee taught school for over 30 years. Loralee eventually graduated from Kearney State College while she and Jerry raised their seven children. Loralee was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; great-granddaughter, Ann Lydia Kumm in 2008; her husband, Jerry Dwayne Stevens in 2012; and son, Daniel Lee Stevens in 2017. Loralee is survived by her children, the Rev. Don and LaDonna (Stevens) Studley and family, Dr. Woodie and Cheryl Stevens and family, Christy Stevens and family, Dennis and LaVonne (Stevens) Blevins and family, Dusty and Valerie (Stevens) Rhodes and family, Jeffrey and Lesilee Stevens and family, and Steve and Melodie (Stevens) Terrill; 15 grandchildren and their spouses; 32 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Evelyn Hisel; and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Atteberry officiating. Burial will be at the North Platte Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed via the Adams and Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. Family will be receiving friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 3, 2021.