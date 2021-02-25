Agnes "Aggie" Sigrid Petersen, 92, of Kearney, died Feb. 18, 2021, in Kearney. She was born Dec. 31, 1928, in Curtis, the daughter of Christian and Elsie Kjargaard. She attended and graduated from Nebraska School of Agriculture in Curtis on May 12, 1950. She married Robert Petersen and to this union, three children were born: Lon, Dianne and Debra. She was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Sutherland and a pinochle club. Aggie enjoyed golfing with her husband and they loved to travel. In their later years, they spent their winters in Texas. She loved tending to her garden and flowers and especially loved her roses. Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and her parents, Christian and Elsie. Survivors include daughters, Debra Lee of Kearney and Diane Eshleman of North Platte; son, Lon Petersen of David City; grandchildren, Jennifer Stone and daughter, Emerson, of Elkhorn; Eric (Molly) Lee and kids, Ethan, Asa and Emmett, of Jackson, Tennessee; Tamina Eshleman-Hartman and kids, Keagan and Brody of North Platte; Justin Petersen and son, Paul, of Columbus; and John (Josie) Lee and kids, Myles and Finn of Kearney; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Curtis Golf Course or St. Luke Good Samaritan Society in Kearney. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com
. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, at the Curtis Cemetery. Blase-Strauser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
